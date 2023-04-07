Azerbaijan signs another important agreement with Council of Europe (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 6 April 2023 19:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Under the leadership of the head of the Azerbaijani state, important measures are taken to increase the stability and safety in the country as well as strengthen the fight against crime and ensure efficient cooperation in this field, the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijan, actively participating in the global fight against crime, contributes to increasing the effectiveness of international cooperation in this area, improving the relevant conventions, and adapting them to modern challenges. Meanwhile, the country's Ministry of Justice puts forward proposals in this area and takes an active part in the development of new agreements.

Last year, Azerbaijan ratified the fourth additional protocol to the European Convention "On Extradition", which serves to increase the efficiency of the extradition procedure. Additionally, efficient cooperation is carried out in this area.

Meanwhile, given the importance of the second additional protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, which contains such issues as sending relevant requests in electronic form, conducting interrogations via videoconferencing, expanding the scope of the convention, etc., and including issues of increasing efficiency and responsiveness in the fight against crime, Azerbaijan decided to join this Convention.

In connection with the above, a signing ceremony of this protocol was held as part of Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Fikret Mammadov's visit to Strasbourg (France) in accordance with the powers given to him by the head of state. The event was attended by Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Bjørn Berge, and other officials.

Bjørn Berge noted the high level of cooperation of the Council of Europe with Azerbaijan and said that in May the Council will hold a summit with the heads of member countries.

During the conversation, the issue of Azerbaijani citizens suffering from Armenian mines was discussed. In this regard, a report prepared by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency was presented.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting was held in Strasbourg with the judge of the European Court of Human Rights, Síofra O'Leary.

At the meeting, where the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Court was noted, detailed information was provided on the progressive judicial and legal reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, it was noted that particular attention is attached to implementation of international norms and case law in the administration of justice. It was noted how important it is to raise national specialists, to involve international experts, etc.

At the same time, an exchange of opinions was held on the challenges facing the European Court of Justice, including the high workload and ways to cope with it. Also, other issues of interest were discussed.

The event was attended by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe Fakhreddin Ismayilov and Judge of the European Court from Azerbaijan Latif Huseynov.