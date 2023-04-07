Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
7 April 2023
Azerbaijan will further continue its efficient cooperation with WHO - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan will further continue its efficient cooperation with WHO, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his publication in connection with April 7 - World Health Day, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the work of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. Azerbaijan will further continue its efficient cooperation with the Organization.

7 April is the World Health Day. The World Health Organization marks its 75th anniversary. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health for all and is taking a consistent and results-oriented action at the national level. With the support from the WHO, the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan has demonstrated global leadership in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic," President Ilham Aliyev said.

