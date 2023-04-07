Azerbaijan starts process of expulsion of Iranian diplomats declared persona non grata - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The process of expulsion of Iranian diplomats, declared persona non grata has started in Azerbaijan, the latter's Foreign Ministry (MFA) told Trend.

On April 6, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mousavi was notified that four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government for activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status and are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The ambassador was also informed that these persons should leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.