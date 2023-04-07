Azerbaijani Parliament adopts statement on Iran (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a statement on Iran’s recent anti-Azerbaijani step, Trend reports.

In the statement, the Azerbaijani Parliament assessed a statement adopted by the Iranian Parliament on the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel as interference in internal affairs of the Azerbaijani state and as another political provocation of the neighboring country against Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Parliament’s statement also emphasized that the opening of the embassy in Israel is the sovereign right of an independent state, and accusations of this are unacceptable.

Besides, the Azerbaijani Parliament called on Iran to refrain from biased actions against Azerbaijan.