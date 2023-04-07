Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's parliament calls on Iran to stop damaging bilateral relations (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. We call on Iran to refrain from the steps that damage bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said at today's parliamentarian meeting, Trend reports.

The chairwoman noted that on April 5, the Iranian parliament held a biased political campaign against Azerbaijan and issued a statement based on false and fabricated accusations. Unfortunately, she said, Iran has never protested against Armenia, which for 30 years kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation and brutally plundered the wealth of Azerbaijan. Sahiba Gafarova noted that, on the contrary, Iran supported Armenia in every way possible. She noted that Iran is currently concerned about the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.

Gafarova said that everyone should know that Azerbaijan is an independent state, and the way it builds relations with other countries is only Azerbaijan's business.

"No one has the right to interfere with the sovereign rights of Azerbaijan. We strongly reject the unfounded accusations made by the Iranian parliament against our country. We call on the Iranian parliament to stop such provocations against Azerbaijan and refrain from actions that could damage bilateral relations," she said.

Gafarova continued by saying that in some countries, certain forces cannot bear Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories and the restoration of historical justice.

"They are slandering our country, trying to stir up conflict in the region, and frustrate efforts to establish long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the chairwoman said.