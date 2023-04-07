Conditions of trilateral statement must be fulfilled - Russian FM

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
7 April 2023
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The conditions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, must be fulfilled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Trend reports.

"We stand for continuing cooperation between the countries of the South Caucasus. All kinds of obstacles should be eliminated in the region. The conditions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, must be fulfilled," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

