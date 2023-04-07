Azerbaijan highly commends Kazakhstan's efforts in dev't of Karabakh - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan highly commends Kazakhstan's efforts in development of liberated areas, Deputy Head of the Department of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, West-Central Asia at the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Zamin Aliyev said during a round table dedicated to the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council, Trend reports.

"After the end of the second Karabakh war, new realities have emerged, and Kazakhstan's efforts to support the reconstruction and development of Karabakh, including the construction of the Children's Creativity Development Center in Fuzuli city, are extremely important for Azerbaijan,” Aliyev noted.

According to him, based on mutual trust and ties, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to develop dynamically.

“The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council is very important for strengthening cooperation and implementing joint measures aimed at increasing and diversifying trade between the countries," the official added.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Children’s Creativity Development Center in Fuzuli city took place on March 7 this year.