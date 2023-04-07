Azerbaijani Army colonel names number of Armenia's terrorist acts in Azerbaijan, worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Armenia carried out 214 terrorist acts around the world, 32 of them in Azerbaijan, a veteran of security agencies, Colonel Azer Garayzade said within Trend News Agency's "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" project.

"Armenian terrorism has a long history. Most of the terrorist acts in Azerbaijan were committed in public transport,"Garayzade noted.

According to him, the Azerbaijani intelligence services managed to uncover, detain and bring to justice all the criminals.

"Two terrorist aсts were committed in the subway [in Baku] – on March 19 and July 3, 1994. On July 3, 1994 at 8:32 (GMT +4), a powerful explosion occurred between the Ganjlik and May 28 stations,” he reminded. “Of course, law enforcement agencies quickly responded to the incident, and since it was a terrorist act, it was under the direct jurisdiction of the intelligence services.”

A large amount of operational work was done, and the search for the terrorist was conducted day and night, and about a month later, the identity of the terrorist was identified and confirmed, Garayzade said.

“Then, we determined his location and revealed that he was a former military serviceman. During his stay in Armenian captivity, he was recruited by Armenian intelligence services. Using their methods, they forced him to commit this terrorist act. His mother was taken from Baku to Armenia, and from there to Shusha, where they were held hostage,” he noted.

Garayzade also reminded that having determined the location of the terrorist act’s perpetrator in Armenia, several appeals were made to the intelligence services of this country, but they in every possible way denied his presence there.

“After the intervention of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in this matter, we were able to extradite the terrorist to Azerbaijan. The great leader talked about this with the president of this country and achieved his return to Azerbaijan. Later in 1998, the terrorist was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court," he said.

Garayzade also stressed that the Azerbaijani people were lucky that the great leader Heydar Aliyev came to power at that time.

"Precisely after his arrival, Azerbaijan began to achieve certain stability and development, because the intelligence services of many countries did not want Azerbaijan to develop freely. At that time, thanks to the genius of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan was saved," he added.