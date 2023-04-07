Trip to Shusha to help TURKSOY yield best way to co-op within UNESCO - Deputy Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. A trip to the city of Shusha will allow members of TURKSOY (the International Organization of Turkic Culture), to make important decisions on their activities, Bilal Cakici, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY, told journalists after the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries, Trend reports.

"The National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States have already done a tremendous amount of work. However, today's event and a trip to Azerbaijan’s Shusha tomorrow will allow us to hold consultations and figure out the best way to develop our cooperation within UNESCO," he said.

He also noted that the city of Shusha bears inexhaustible significance for cultural heritage.

"I think that most objects of the city of Shusha should be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. And, it is pleasant that such cultural values will be on the agenda," the deputy secretary added.

The TURKSOY meeting was organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the ADA University and its Institute for Development and Diplomacy.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture celebrates its 13th anniversary of its foundation this year.