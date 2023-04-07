Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire in Lachin direction (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Minkand settlement of the Lachin region starting from 13:20 to 13:45 (GMT+4) on April 7, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijan Army units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.