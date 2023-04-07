Türkiye wishes for speedy establishment of peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Mevlut Cavusoglu (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Türkiye wishes a speedy establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

"Yesterday, Minister Lavrov and I discussed the South Caucasus, especially the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as Türkiye and Armenia. These must be taken to establish lasting peace and prosperity in South Caucasus. We will continue our contacts with Russia on this issue," he said.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar noted that relations between Türkiye and Armenia depend on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. He said that Armenia must accept the hand of peace and friendship extended to it, and also added that Türkiye supports steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.