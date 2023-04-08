Azerbaijani MP undergoes another surgery, following assassination attempt (UPDATE)

First version published 10:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa underwent another surgery, following a recent armed attack on his life, Trend reports referring to a post by the MP himself on Facebook.

"Yesterday, after a three-hour operation, I had stitches on my wounds. Thank God, everything is going to be all right. May God be pleased with our doctors and medical staff. I would like to thank all our people for their attention to me, their concern about my health and their prayers. The process of treatment and rehabilitation is ongoing, and I hope that in the near future we will continue the fight from where we left off. May the Almighty bless our nation and country!," Mustafa said in his post.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder. A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following the investigation, six people have been detained.