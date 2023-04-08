Agreement reached on implementation of current projects between Azerbaijan, Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held phone talks on April 7 and 8, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties stated that they mutually respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

During the conversation, the discontent and misunderstanding between the two countries was discussed in detail. The importance of continuing negotiations to eliminate misunderstandings was emphasized.

An agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Iran on carrying out work on the implementation of existing projects.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of respecting the independent foreign policy of Azerbaijan, pursued in accordance with national interests, and bilateral relations with the countries of the region.

The ministers noted the importance of continuing mutual contacts.