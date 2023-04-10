President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva pay special attention to development of culture in Azerbaijan - Yusif Eyvazov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. President Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva always pay special attention to the development of culture in Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, newly appointed Head of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, wrote on his Instagram page, Trend reports.

"Dear Friends, as many of you know, I was entrusted with the directorship of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. I want to express my sincerest gratitude for this level of trust. I am absolutely positive that together we will develop the field of opera and ballet in our country, and will put all of our efforts info making that happen. I want to thank every person who supported and believed in me. President Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva always pay special attention to the development of culture in our country, supporting cultural leaders and important projects, which are realized both in our country and abroad. I'm certain that altogether we will bring our theater to a new, international level," he wrote.