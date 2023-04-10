Azerbaijan extends term for financing social protection of disabled, members of martyr families from funds of compulsory personal insurance - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 29, 2022 No. 3493 "On financing activities related to social protection of disabled people and members of martyr families from the funds of compulsory personal insurance”, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will finance activities related to social protection and social security of persons with established disability due to the war and families of martyrs from the state compulsory personal insurance funds, formed additionally in 2022 and 2023.

Previously, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan envisaged the financing of activities related to this category of citizens through the state compulsory personal insurance, formed in 2022.