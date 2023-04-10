Two Azerbaijani servicemen gone missing in country's Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Two servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have gone missing in the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred in the direction of the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army lost their way," said the statement.

The ministry noted that all necessary measures are being taken to find the servicemen.