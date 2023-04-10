Change of ambassador to Azerbaijan not planned - Iranian MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Iran has no plans regarding the change of its ambassador to Azerbaijan, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, the change of diplomatic representatives is a normal process for the Foreign Ministry, but there is no such decision regarding the ambassador to Azerbaijan.

He added that Iran believes in resolving tensions in relations with Azerbaijan through negotiations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held phone talks on April 7 and 8. During the conversation, the discontent and misunderstanding between the two countries was discussed in detail. The importance of continuing negotiations to eliminate misunderstandings was emphasized.

An agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Iran on carrying out work on the implementation of existing projects.