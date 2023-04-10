Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia denies recalling ambassador (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The information on recall of Polad Bulbuloghlu from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, is fake, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia told Trend.

The embassy made the remark commenting on the article entitled as "Polad Bulbuloghlu is recalled from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia", released on one of local Azerbaijani sites.

The embassy said the article's headline was a simple clickbait.

Furthermore, the embassy stressed that, as it’s known, the issue of appointing the country's ambassadors is within the competence of the head of state, and as for the statements in the information about alleged ‘financial violations’ that ‘cause’ the recall of the ambassador, this only testifies to the ‘rich’ and ill imagination of the source referred to by the site.

"The last of financial audits which were carried out at the embassy by relevant authorities several times since 2006, was held in 2019, and it did not reveal any serious shortcomings," the embassy said.

The embassy also advised the employees of the site that spreads false information to carefully study the issue before publishing any material so as not to turn into ‘an address for spreading lies’.

Bulbuloghlu has been ambassador of Azerbaijan in Russia since 2006.