Azerbaijani Air Force commander holds talks with US general (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov visited the United States of America, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, Lieutenant General R.Tahirov met with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of military cooperation and regional security issues.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the USA Khazar Ibrahim also participated in the meeting.