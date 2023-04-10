Heydar Aliyev bequeathed us to continue his work - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Heydar Aliyev bequeathed us to continue his work, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration of Heydar Aliyev street in Astana, Trend reports.

"His main testament was that we must liberate our lands from occupation, return our territories, restore the dignity of the Azerbaijani people. We are faithful to his memory and his testaments. We have fulfilled all his instructions with honor. And today, on the eve of his 100th birthday anniversary, we can confidently say that everything that he conceived has been realized," President Ilham Aliyev said.