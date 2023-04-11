Our duty is to perpetuate and preserve memory of such eminent personalities as Heydar Aliyev - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Our duty is to perpetuate and preserve the memory of such eminent personalities as Heydar Aliyev, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the inauguration ceremony of Heydar Aliyev street in Astana, Trend reports.

"I would like to note that the opening of the street signals the start of a number of important events in Kazakhstan, which are timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, including the premiere of the documentary film “Outstanding Life” about the life of Heydar Aliyev. It will be televized on “Kazakhstan” TV channel today. It is quite indicative that the name Heydar means “going in front” in translation. Without any exaggeration, he is considered the architect of the modern and dynamically developing Azerbaijan. Leading the country in an extremely difficult period, Heydar Aliyev played an exceptional role in strengthening the centuries-old Azerbaijani statehood. Under his wise leadership, deep political and socioeconomic transformations were carried out in Azerbaijan. Having gone through this difficult, this thorny path, the country made a colossal leap forward to become an authoritative member of the world community. In essence, the name of Heydar Aliyev has become a real brand of Azerbaijan. The life path of Heydar Aliyev is a vivid example of selfless service to the nation. Contemporaries valued Heydar Aliyevich for his high human qualities, adherence to principles, honesty and justice," President Tokayev said.