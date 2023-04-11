10 years of Great Leader's tenure as President were years of stability and development, which laid foundations for future leap of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. 10 years of Great Leader's tenure as President were years of stability and development, which laid foundations for a future leap of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony of Heydar Aliyev street in Astana, Trend reports.

"There was a period when he was subjected to undeserved obstruction, there was a period of defamation and slander, but the Azerbaijani people always believed in him and in the most difficult period when the future of the Azerbaijani people depended on people like him, he led the country and saved Azerbaijan from virtually disappearing from the political map of the world. Unfortunately, this was exactly what was being discussed at the time because the country was torn apart by internal strife, civil war was in full swing. At the same time, the creeping occupation of Azerbaijani lands was going on, and during this difficult period, he led Azerbaijan and, in essence, prevented further troubles and tragedies our people. The 10 years of his tenure as President – from 1993 to 2003 – were years of stability and development, which laid the foundations for a future leap.

Heydar Aliyev bequeathed us to continue his work. His main testament was that we must liberate our lands from occupation, return our territories, restore the dignity of the Azerbaijani people. We are faithful to his memory and his testaments. We have fulfilled all his instructions with honor. And today, on the eve of his 100th birthday anniversary, we can confidently say that everything that he conceived has been realized," President Ilham Aliyev said.