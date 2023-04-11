We, as friends and brothers, sincerely rejoice at Kazakhstan's success - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. We, as friends and brothers, sincerely rejoice at Kazakhstan's success, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony of Heydar Aliyev street in Astana, Trend reports.

"Today, concluding my visit, I would like to once again express my gratitude to the President and the people of Kazakhstan, congratulate the people of Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich on the great achievements made along the path of socioeconomic development, along the path of strengthening the international authority of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan today – I spoke about this today during the press conference – enjoys great authority in the world community, plays an important part in international affairs. The initiatives Kazakhstan puts forward and implements are aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures, peace in the broadest sense of the word, in Eurasia. And we, as friends and brothers, sincerely rejoice at your success," President Ilham Aliyev said.