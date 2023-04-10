Kazakhstan's principled position aimed at establishing peace in our region deserves great respect - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Kazakhstan's principled position aimed at establishing peace in our region deserves great respect, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"I would like to highlight Kazakhstan's reputation in the international arena, its measured and principled position on the most important global issues. We have already exchanged views on issues related to international security, and we will continue discussions on this today. These issues require continuous attention, a principled, precise and measured position. Under such circumstances, I would like to congratulate our Kazakh brothers that the country's reputation in the international arena is enhancing and Kazakhstan has rightly won great respect of the world community," President Ilham Aliyev said.