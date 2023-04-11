Plenary session of Azerbaijan's parliament kicks off, 11 issues to be discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has begun, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes 11 issues:

1. Draft law on amendments to the law "On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" with regard to the establishment "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1923-2023) (third reading).

2. Draft law on amendments to the Law “On Electric Power Industry” (third reading).

3. Draft law on amendments to the Law “On the Prosecutor's Office” (third reading).

4. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On Public Service" and the Law "On service in the Prosecutor's Office" (third reading).

5. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On Information, Informatization and Information Protection" (third reading).

6. Draft law on amendments to the law "On Medicine Products" (first reading).

7. Draft law on amendments to the Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

8. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities" (second reading).

9. Draft law on amendments to the Law "On Notaries" (second reading).

10. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Code, the Civil Procedural Code, the Law "On Notary", the Law "On the transfer of property to Municipal ownership", and the Law "On State Duty" (second reading).

11. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, the Law "On Police", the Law "On Veterinary Medicine" and the Law "On Horse breeding" (second reading).