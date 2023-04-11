Kazakh media broadly cover official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan’s Astana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan, the negotiations between the two countries' leaders in Astana and the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations are in the spotlight of the Kazakh media.

According to AZERTAC, Azerbaijan State News Agency, and many media outlets, including the Voice of the People, Sputnik Kazakhstan (Sputnik Казахстан), Inbusiness.kz, devoted their publications to the negotiations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They noted that the negotiations discussed relevant issues of bilateral cooperation development in all spheres, including strengthening ties between the two countries in the field of trade, economic and investment projects, as well as projects related to transport and logistics infrastructure.

The Kapital.kz website in an article titled "Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to increase turnover to $1 billion" tells about the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. KazTAG, the international news agency of Kazakhstan, provides data confirming the positive dynamics of trade turnover growth. The article reports that in 2022, Kazakhstan's exports to Azerbaijan increased by 30.4 percent and amounted to $375.3 million, while imports grew by 95.2 percent, amounting to $86.6 million with an increase of 95.2 percent. The review shows that the number of Azerbaijani investments in the economy of Kazakhstan reached $69.7 million last year.

Many Kazakh media sources wrote about the age-old bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two nations united by common spiritual and cultural values. As the Kapital.kz notes, recent initiatives in the humanitarian sphere, especially, the decision to hold the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and the Days of Culture of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan, will help to bring the two nations closer and boost their inter-state relations.

Moreover, Kazakh news portals ORDA and Tengrinews noted that one of the striking examples of friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is the Center for Children's Creative Development, which Kazakhstan started to construct and continues building Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city.

The Kazakh mass media pay special attention to the contribution that Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev made to boost strategic ties between the two counties. According to the media, the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who headed the country in its difficult period, is rightfully considered to be the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, young Azerbaijan became a full member of the world community in a short period, and the Great Leader’s life path is a vivid example of selfless service to the nation.

According to the BaigeNews agency and other mass media, this year Kazakhstan will host a number of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Great Leader and eternalizing the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Kazinform news agency, in particular, wrote about the upcoming premiere of a documentary film dedicated to the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. The article said that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was informed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the premiere of the film during negotiations in an expanded format. He said that the premiere of the "Ғазиз ғұмыр " ("Outstanding Life") documentary film, dedicated to Heydar Aliyev.

Many media outlets reported about the grand opening of Heydar Aliyev Street in the center of Astana on April 10 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and the Kazakh President. As the inAstana news website and other mass media emphasize, this event was another evidence of respect for the great son of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper wrote, the President of Kazakhstan stated that the modern strong and harmonious relations between Astana and Baku are constantly developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. The publication also says that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "highly valued the strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who continues the creative work of his father with dignity and confidently leads his country along the path of progress".