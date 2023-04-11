Azerbaijan appoints Deputy Special Representative of President in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Samir Seyidahmedli as Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

The order comes into force from the date of its signing.