Azerbaijan's MoD shares data on losses, wounded following Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region on April 11, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian side, soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army became martyrs and were injured.

"At present, the units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry said in a statement.