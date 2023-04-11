Azerbaijan Army Units completely control operational situation - MoD (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Azerbaijan Army Units completely control the operational situation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region in order to commit a provocation,” the ministry said. “The provocation of the Armenian side is being resolutely suppressed as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen.”

“The Armenian armed forces units suffered significant losses as a result of the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units. Currently, the Armenians, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, are subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions,” the ministry noted.

“Necessary steps are being taken to suppress the firing positions of the opposing side. We call the public to be restrained and refer only to official data,” added the ministry.