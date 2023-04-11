Azerbaijani Ombudsman condemns another provocation attempt by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement condemning another attempt at provocation by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports via the Ombudsman’s Office.

According to the statement, on April 11, units of the Armenian armed forces, having opened intensive fire from small arms from positions in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus district at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Lachin district, once again committed a provocation that dealt a blow to peace and security in the region.

This provocation, which led to the death and injury of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, still continues, the statement said.

The continuation of the provocations of the Armenian side once again proves that Armenia is not interested in the peace process, does not give up its occupational intentions, the statement noted.

Armenia flagrantly violates the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law, hindering the peace process in the region, added the statement.

The ombudsman once again called on the international community to demonstrate a firm position on this issue in order to stop Armenia's military provocations and restore peace.