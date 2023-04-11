Three Azerbaijani servicemen killed as a result of Armenian provocation - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Three Azerbaijani servicemen have been killed as a result of the Armenian provocation, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"On April 11, at about 16:20 (GMT +4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Digh settlement of Goris district, subjected to intensive fire from various weapons on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, then the Armenian units continued to fire at Azerbaijani positions, using mortars and large-caliber weapons.

“As a result of the vigilance of our servicemen the provocation of the Armenian side was decisively suppressed, and the firing positions were suppressed. During the response measures taken by our army, the units of the armed forces of Armenia suffered significant losses,” the ministry noted.

At present, relative calm remains in this direction, Azerbaijani units completely control the operational situation, the ministry further said.

“When preventing the provocation of the Armenian side, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov and Sabuhi Taghiyev were killed,” the ministry explained.

The leadership of the ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families of martyrs.