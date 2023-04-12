Munitions found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The police of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district continue to find munitions and explosives in the military positions abandoned by the Armenian armed forces during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the regional group, different munitions were found during the regular activities carried out by the police officers in the Fuzuli district.

The police officers found and handed over five machine guns, five assault rifles, one grenade launcher, one Fagot ATGM, one sniper rifle, one hand grenade, 3,968 rounds of various calibers and other munitions to relevant structures.

Previously, one anti-tank guided missile system and 17 multi-purpose shells were found in ​​liberated Talish village of Tartar district, and three hand grenades - in liberated Garikaha village of Lachin district.