BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The April 11 Armenian provocation was planned, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his counterpart from North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Trend reports.

"Armenia should avoid such irresponsible and dangerous steps. Because the consequences can be very serious, as they were yesterday," he said.

Will be updated