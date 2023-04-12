Yesterday's Armenian provocation was planned - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATED)

First published 13:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The April 11 Armenian provocation was planned, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his counterpart from North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Trend reports.

"Armenia should refrain from such irresponsible and dangerous steps. Otherwise, the consequences can be very serious, as they were yesterday," the minister said.

The presence of the commander of the Special Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces, and his deputy at the provocation area shows that provocative steps were taken on their orders. This cannot be undertaken by an ordinary serviceman," Bayramov pointed out.

He also said that this proves once again that behind this provocation there was a well-thought-out plan.

"Restoration works are being carried out in the territories where the shelling occurred. Committing such a provocation in close proximity to these areas can be evaluated as a step towards averting the return of our internally displaced persons to these territories," Bayramov added.

Moreover, on April 11, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions towards the settlement of Dyg in the Goris district subjected the opposing positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction to intense small-arms fire. During avoiding the Armenian side's provocation, Azerbaijani army servicemen, Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov, and Sabuhi Tagiyev were killed. In regard to another provocation by the Armenian side, a criminal case has been initiated under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the necessary investigative actions have been taken without delay.