Azerbaijan buries another soldier, martyred by Armenian troops (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani Army serviceman Vidadi Zalov, who became a martyr as a result of the Armenian provocation on April 11, has been buried, Trend reports.

He was buried in the Alley of Martyrs of the Saray village in the Absheron district.

The funeral, along with the relatives and friends of the martyr, was attended by servicemen and members of the public.

On April 11, at about 16:20 (GMT +4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of Goris district, using mortars and multi-caliber small arms, subjected to fire the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction.

When preventing the provocation, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov, and Sabuhi Taghiyev became martyrs. In connection with this, a criminal case was initiated under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Urgent necessary investigative measures have been taken.