EU urges intensification of negotiations on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The EU urges the intensification of negotiations on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and continues to stand ready to support this process, Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement, Trend reports via the EU.

“The EU deplores the armed clashes that yesterday led to several servicemen being killed or injured on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Previous commitments must be respected, including those reached in Prague in October 2022 regarding the mutual recognition of territorial integrity in line with the 1991 Almaty Declaration,” the statement said.

On April 11, at about 16:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region. As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian side was resolutely prevented, and the firing positions were suppressed. During the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian armed forces units suffered significant losses.

When preventing the provocation of the Armenian side, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov and Sabuhi Taghiyev were killed.

"Two of four of our servicemen, who were injured while preventing the provocation of the Armenian side, are being evacuated from the military medical institution located on the territory to a specialized military medical facility under the strict supervision of professional doctors through an air ambulance," the Azerbaijani MoD added.