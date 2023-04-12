OSCE Chairman-in-Office notes Azerbaijan's important role in organization (UPDATED)

First version published on 13:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan plays an important role in the OSCE, North Macedonian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He noted that stable peace should be ensured in the region and that Azerbaijan and its people deserved it.

"By ensuring the territorial integrity of countries based on consensus in the European region, the OSCE must provide security via its capacity and resources. The role of countries such as Azerbaijan plays a great role here. The OSCE vision should be inclusive and comprehensive. A lasting peace must be guaranteed both for Azerbaijan and for those living in the region," Osmani said.

Bayramov and Osmani also held a one-on-one meeting and one in an expanded format.