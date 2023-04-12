Chairman of OSCE expresses support for initiatives promoting Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani expressed his support for initiatives promoting Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue, Trend reports.

Osmani made the remark during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"I call on the sides to use peaceful mechanisms. The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as other conflicts, must be resolved peacefully. As the OSCE Chairman, I support initiatives that promote peace. We have survived these challenges and difficulties, and we know how painful it is. No matter how difficult these conflicts and situations that hinder dialogue are, they can be overcome, and we can protect our people," he said.

Osmani urged building trust, staying away from the battlefield, and getting closer to the negotiating table.

Today, a one-on-one and extended meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his North Macedonian counterpart, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani.