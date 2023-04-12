Azerbaijan called on Armenian side to return to negotiating table - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan called on the Armenian side to return to the negotiating table, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his counterpart from North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Trend reports.

The minister noted that as a result of Armenia's destructive approach, face-to-face meetings have not been held since December.

"In recent months, international mediators have been taking quite intensive and consistent steps to warn Armenia against this path and bring it back to the negotiating table. Azerbaijan's position is clear, we have always been open to negotiations, and calls have been made from our side for Armenia to return to the negotiating table," he said.

Today, Bayramov held one-on-one and expanded meetings with Osmani as well.