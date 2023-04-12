Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office hold press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 12:33:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart from Northern Macedonia, OSCE Chairman, Bujar Osmani held a joint press conference at the Azerbaijani MFA, Trend reports.

As Bayramov said during the press conference, Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its commitment to the OSCE principles.

The minister noted that years ago Azerbaijan was exposed to serious aggression by another OSCE member state, despite the fundamental norms and principles of the organization.

"For a long time, this aggression caused painful consequences, as well as a negative impact on the Azerbaijan and its society. Despite all this, Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its commitment to the principles of the organization, international law, primarily the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of borders. Azerbaijan's position has always been principled and consistent not only in the framework of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, but also in the context of all other conflicts in the OSCE area," Bayramov said.

Osmani, in turn, pointed out that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the OSCE.

According to him, stable peace should be ensured in the region because Azerbaijan and its people deserve it.

"By providing the territorial integrity of countries based on consensus in the European region, the OSCE must ensure security via its potential and resources. The role of countries such as Azerbaijan is significant here. The OSCE vision should be inclusive and comprehensive. Stable peace must be guaranteed both for Azerbaijan and for those living in the region," Osmani said.

VIDEO: