Azerbaijan to prepare design plans for several more villages in Fuzuli (UPDATE)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 12. Huge work has been done as part of the preparation of city-planning documents for Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, said First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Gummatov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Working Group on Urban Planning, operating under the interdepartmental center of the coordination headquarters, held today at the Fuzuli International Airport.

He said that on March 18, 2023, the general plan for Fuzuli was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the town-planning justification of the village of Devletyarli, which will be built based on the 'smart village' concept, has been approved. He also added that the concept of the villages of Pirahmadli and Dedeli has been developed, and approval of these documents is expected in a short time.

"Construction work in the village of Devletyarli is scheduled to begin in August of this year, and in the villages of Pirahmedli and Dedeli - in October of this year. In 2023, it is planned to prepare the design of 7 more villages in the Fuzuli region - Garghabazar, Juvarli, Gochahmedli, Garakollu, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Mirzajamalli," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.