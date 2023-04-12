Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office hold meeting (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart from Northern Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani have held a meeting, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, at the meeting, the views of Azerbaijan regarding the OSCE were brought to the attention of the North Macedonian delegation.

It was noted that the issues of restoring peace and security, preventing conflicts, promoting cooperation, supporting sustainable economic growth and environmental cooperation are on the spotlight of the North Macedonia Chairmanship.

The ministry said that Azerbaijan positively assesses such priority areas during the North Macedonia Chairmanship as support for the OSCE member countries, issues related to mine action, cyber security, communications, gender equality, climate change and energy security, and the fight against corruption.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening dialogue and interstate partnership on the bilateral agenda in such areas as the economy, trade, transport, energy security, education and tourism was emphasized.

In particular, the importance of mutual visits and high-level meetings, including cooperation within the framework of bilateral and international organizations was spoken about.

Confidence was expressed in the successful continuation of joint efforts to deepen ties between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia and further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the friendly peoples.

The parties also discussed Azerbaijan's efforts to overcome the consequences of the past Karabakh conflict, priorities in the post-conflict reconstruction, reconstruction and reintegration [of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to the country].

In particular, the point of view of Azerbaijan on the normalization of interstate relations with Armenia through the signing of a peace treaty, which is the main goal, was brought to the attention of the delegation members.

Besides, the guests were informed about the obstacles and military-political provocations of Armenia, which deal a blow to the above efforts.