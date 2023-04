Azerbaijan notifies int'l organizations on missing servicemen in Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan and other relevant state bodies continue the necessary search work and investigation in connection with the missing Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports citing the commission.

According to the commission, given the assumption that the servicemen are being held on the territory of Armenia, an official appeal was sent to the relevant international organizations in connection with their release.

The military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.