Position of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during occupation was very important to us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Position of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the occupation was very important to us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making press statements with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

"Today, during a broad exchange of views, we have reached a unified position regarding the future development of Bosnia and Herzegovina-Azerbaijan relations. In other words, these relations will develop on an ascending trend from now on.

The history of our relations is also excellent. Consultations and contacts, especially at the political level, have raised our relations to a high level. We have supported each other in all issues within international organizations, and this support is felt even today. The position of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders was very important to us, especially during the occupation," President Ilham Aliyev said.