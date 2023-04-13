Bosnia and Herzegovina firmly supported Azerbaijan during Second Karabakh War - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Bosnia and Herzegovina firmly supported Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making press statements with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

"Two and a half years ago, when Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, Bosnia and Herzegovina firmly supported Azerbaijan and our rightful cause. This is a position of friendship and brotherhood, for which we are grateful to you.

Azerbaijan, in its turn, has unequivocally supported the interests of Bosnia and Herzegovina in all issues, including territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders," President Ilham Aliyev said.