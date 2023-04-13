Strategic partnership places great responsibility on both countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Strategic partnership places great responsibility on both countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making press statements with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

"Strategic partnership is a special relationship. This places a great responsibility on both countries. We are ready for this responsibility.

I am sure that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan will continue to work together as strategic partners in the true sense of the word," President Ilham Aliyev said.