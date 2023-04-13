Azerbaijan interested in investing in Bosnia and Herzegovina - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan is interested in investing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making press statements with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

"The issue of increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is on the agenda.

We have asked that specific investment projects be presented to us. We will look at these projects, analyze them and give our answer in a short time. We are also interested in investing in your country," President Ilham Aliyev said.