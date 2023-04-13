Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l organizations regarding torture of country's soldier (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Armenian media have circulated photos and videos of torture and inhuman treatment of an Azerbaijani serviceman, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, several days ago, information was released that two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army went missing on the border with Armenia, and the Armenian side confirmed their detention.

"The widespread video shows scenes of beating the serviceman, tying his hands, and humiliation of his dignity," the Ombudsman's Office said, adding that these actions are contrary to international law, in particular the Geneva Convention.

Besides, the Ombudsman's Office stressed that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva addressed relevant international organizations to react to the fact of such inhuman treatment of the serviceman and call on Armenia to comply with the requirements of international law.

At the same time, the representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia was urged to immediately visit the detained Azerbaijani servicemen and provide information about their condition.

The military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.