We are very interested in cooperating with Bosnia and Herzegovina in field of renewable energy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. We are very interested in cooperating with Bosnia and Herzegovina in field of renewable energy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making press statements with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

"There are very extensive opportunities in the field of energy. The length of the Southern Gas Corridor initiated by Azerbaijan is 3,500 kilometers. For a little more than two years, this pipeline has been transporting our natural gas to Europe. This pipeline passes by the borders of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It would be good if we start cooperating in the field of natural gas. Appropriate instructions have already been given.

At the same time, joint research will be conducted of hydropower and other types of renewable energy. I am sure that it will be possible to take serious steps in this direction. Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in foreign countries, and, of course, we are very interested in cooperating with Bosnia and Herzegovina in this field," President Ilham Aliyev said.