Joint activity towards deepening of intercultural dialogue can be of great importance - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Joint activity towards deepening of intercultural dialogue can be of great importance, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making press statements with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

"During the conversation today, we also exchanged ideas on the deepening of intercultural dialogue and shared our experience. I believe that joint activity can be of great importance in this direction as well.

Both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan are multi-confessional countries. Many ethnic groups live in our countries, and the co-existence of these ethnic groups in the conditions of peace, calm, friendship and brotherhood is the main precondition for stability. Here, too, there are great opportunities for an exchange of ideas, an exchange of experience, joint activities, including cooperation in the field of science and education and within non-governmental organizations," President Ilham Aliyev said.